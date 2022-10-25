One Person Hurt in Crash on Highway 23 in New London

NEW LONDON (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash near New London Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 9. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says a car was going south on Highway 23 when it was hit by an SUV that was attempting to cross the highway.

The driver of the car, Dunia Awale of Willmar, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV, Robert Loso of Saint Joseph, was not hurt.

