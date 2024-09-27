New KSTP/Survey USA Poll Gives Harris 6 Point Lead Over Trump
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The latest survey of voters in the state shows Vice President Kamala Harris with a six-point advantage over former President Donald Trump.
Harris leads Trump 50 to 44 percent in the new K-S-T-P/Survey U-S-A presidential poll.
The vice president has a 59-to-35 percent lead among women voters in Minnesota while men favor the ex-president by a 52-to-40 percent margin.
The previous poll had Harris up five points over Trump.