New Information on Fargo Police Shooting

FARGO (WJON News) - More information on the shooting of three police officers and a bystander in Fargo July 14th continues to become available. In a news conference held by North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley, it was reported that officer Jake Wallin was the third officer hit by gunfire, not the first as previously reported.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat opened fire at three Fargo Police Officers and a bystander after observing the officers at a routine traffic crash. Video from the scene shows Barakat arrived shortly after law enforcement and observed the incident. Wrigley says he believes Barakat circled the block while waiting for more officers to arrive.

Officer Wallin arrived about two minutes before the shooting. It was previously reported that Wallin was shot first, but further review of the body cam footage shows he was the third officer to be hit.

Two officers, Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes both sustained critical gunshot wounds, and a 25-year-old woman involved in the traffic crash was also hit and sent to the hospital with serious injuries. Wrigley report she has moved out of the Emergency Room and is “in good spirits”. Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski says those officers have both been able to stand out of bed briefly, but continue to be hospitalized.

Fargo Police Officer Zachary Robinson shouted to Barakat to drop his weapon or raise his hands 16 times in the two-minute exchange of gunfire before shooting and killing the suspect.

Wrigley says the body cam footage will be released to the public at a later date.

