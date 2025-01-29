New Hope Police Arrest 6 Suspects for Pipe Assault at Game

NEW HOPE (WJON News) -- Police in New Hope are investigating a pipe attack that happened during a Cooper High School boys basketball game Tuesday night.

Robbinsdale Area Schools says six people entered the gym during the game and assaulted a Fridley player on the bench with a pipe.

The other players were moved to a safe place and the gym was placed on lockdown.

Officers arrested six suspects as they left the school.

District officials say they are not Cooper High School students.