New Headliner Named For ’22 Lakefront Music Fest In Prior Lake

Even though it's a ways off, I now have a reason to look forward to Lakefront Music Fest’s Friday “rock night” 2022. Lady A has bowed out of next year's event but, in my humble opinion, the replacement as headliner will be a much better show.

It was announced that Sammy Hagar and the Circle will be appearing as the headliner at next year's Lakefront Music Fest’s Friday “rock night”.

If you haven't had the great experience of seeing Sammy Hagar perform, this is your chance to see one of the best, most genuine performers in the business.

I've seen Sammy as the singer with Van Halen, Sammy Hagar and the Waboritas and Chickenfoot.

The last time I saw Sammy in concert was at Moondance Jam several years ago with the Circle, featuring Michael Anthony, former bassist for Van Halen.

If you were at Moondance that year, you'd remember that the stage was wrecked in an afternoon thunderstorm. That evening's performers all bowed out, took their guaranteed check and hit the road. That is all but Sammy Hagar. He wanted to play, and play he did. Sammy rocked the Lazy Moon Bar at Moondance.

One thing about Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, Sammy Hagar is that he is a real performer. I've seen him play for a few thousand and over 50,000 and he never mails it in. He truly enjoys every minute on stage.

The Lakefront Music Festival brought to you by the Prior Lake Rotary Club will also feature Toby Keith, Collective Soul and Ned LeDoux with one more artist to be announced. See you in '22.

