There are so many people who have some strong opinions about guns. There have also been so many tragic mass shootings. It's bringing many suggestions and demands, really, about how we as a people and we as a government should handle the issue.

Here is the deal with this latest suggested ordinance; the proposed ordinance states that people who own guns need to have them locked up, and the ammo kept in a separate locked area, away from the guns. I get what they are trying to do... but the opposition comes in when it pertains to protection. Like if someone breaks into your home...what are you supposed to do? Tell the criminal to hang on a second while you unlock your gun, and then go get the ammo in another locked area.

According to KARE 11:

This would only be in St. Paul if it passes. But, if that is successful, it's fairly likely that it would spread out to other cities in Minnesota. There is already a state law stating that guns and ammo need to be kept under lock and key and out of reach of children, but there is nothing that states that they should be kept separate from one another. That would be a change if this passes.

I have said that the root of the problem is mental health. The guns are a symptom of that problem. It is just my opinion, and I have been met with much opposition of that opinion, but I do stand by that. People that have good mental health don't do things like this... mass shootings. But, how do you keep people who are prone to do something horrific from doing that? Especially when they live in a house with responsible/legal gun owners who may not be paying attention to what is going on with every member of the household? That is, when it pertains to mental health? Sometimes it's not that easy to tell when someone is having an issue, and sometimes you may not know that there was a major trauma in their lives.

What is the right move?

