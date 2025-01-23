New Golf Simulator Business Opens in Sartell

SARTELL (WJON News) -- A new business in Sartell is meant to appeal to golfers who want to improve their game but also for a group of friends looking for something fun to do.

Swing House Golf Sims recently opened at 101 County Road 120, Suite 200 near the Sartell Walmart.

Co-owners Sion Owen and Derek Strom have been friends since childhood. They wanted to start a business that was family-friendly and brought a lot of fun to the community.

Owen says their golf simulator known as Trackman not only has golf courses to play but also has video games that incorporate golf for some of the younger kids to try.

Owen and Strom are admitted tech nerds who wanted to start a fun business that also incorporates technology. Strom says they did extensive research on different golf simulator companies and he says it quickly became clear that Trackman was the sim they wanted. Trackman uses two cameras and radar to create the simulation.

Swing House is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Users will either book online at swinghousegolf.com or by using the Trackman app. They'll then get an email confirmation with a front door code and a code for the simulator.

