New Airline at MSP Offering Direct Flights to Canada

BLOOMINGTON (WJON News) -- A new airline will be flying in and out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

WestJet will launch its first-ever service between MSP and Edmonton, Alberta Friday. The direct flights will run five times per week.

On June 19th, WestJet will start service from MSP to Saskatoon, Saskatchewan operating three times each week.

WestJet is the second-largest Canadian air carrier and will become the 16th airline operating at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in 2023.

