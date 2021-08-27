New Festoon Lights Brighten Up St. Cloud’s West St. Germain St.

ST. CLOUD -- When you walk or drive down West St. Germain Street in downtown St. Cloud some festive new lights will brighten the way.

Several blocks of St. Germain are now adorned with festoon lights draped over the street. The lights were turned on Thursday night for the first time. The first lighting was done in conjunction with the Paramount Theatre's 100th-anniversary block party event. That event was supposed to be outside Thursday night but was moved inside the Paramount due to the rain.

A stretch of 5th Avenue in downtown St. Cloud has already had festoon lights for a couple of years now.

The lights are possible due to several partnerships including Inventure Properties, Batteries Plus Bulbs, BCI, Design Electric, and Blattner Energy.