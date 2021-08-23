Festoon Lights Strung on St. Germain Street in Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Downtown St. Cloud will be lit up with more decorative lighting later this week.

Community Development Director Matt Glaesman says workers have been busy stringing festoon lights and setting up the electrical work along several blocks of West St. Germain Street.

Four blocks down the West St. Germain corridor starting with the Paramount on the west end and then each block on that midway point where there is seating having festoon lights highlighting those community gathering spots on each block. So for all intents and purposes it is the entire corridor.

Glaesman says the plan is to flip the switch and turn the lights on this Thursday night during the Paramount Theatre's 100th-anniversary block party.

The lights are possible due to several partnerships including Inventure Properties, Batteries Plus Bulbs, BCI, Design Electric, and Blattner Energy.

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis first announced the festoon lights coming to West St. Germain Street during his annual State of the City Address in May.

St. Cloud already has festoon lighting strung over 5th Avenue which were first put up in April of 2019, and then rehung in June of 2020 after the Press Bar fire. Glaesman says there is a plan to rehang a string of lights on 5th Avenue along the block where the Press used to be within the next six months.

