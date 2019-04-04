Festoon Lighting to be Strung Over St. Cloud’s Fifth Avenue

ST. CLOUD -- Some decorative lighting is getting installed in downtown St. Cloud. One section of 5th Avenue will have permanent festoon lighting, which is oversized glass bulbs strung across the street.

The festoon lighting initiative began about a year ago when a group of business owners and community members launched "Fifth Ave Live" a summer concert series. Money raised from the concerts, along with other donations, provided the funding to install the first section of lights.

Fifth Ave Live organizers envision additional sections on Fifth Avenue and West St. Germain Street in the future.

The lights are being installed this month with a brief celebration planned for the first time they are lit at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 19th during the Earth Day 5K.

Fifth Ave Live is coming back this summer with live music outside every Thursday evening beginning Thursday, June 6th through the end of August. More information about the concert series will be released later.