New information. If you were wondering, like a lot of people have been, how officers would be able to detect levels of marijuana impairment like how they do for alcohol, here is a new device that they are hoping will work in that way. Only this time, it's focused on your eyes and not your breath, or blood level.

Get our free mobile app

From KARE 11:

There are several things out there that are being tested to find out how to accurately test if a person is too impaired to drive. One of these test programs is being led by two sisters who are from Minnesota.

This has first been tested in Maryland, and is hopefully going to be approved and will eventually be used here in Minnesota. The device is called OcuPro. It is already being used around the United States as a pilot program. In other words, they are still trying to work out the kinks.

Some of the issue comes from different people respond differently to the same amount of marijuana consumed. So it's hard to regulate.

The test right now takes 30 minutes. Obviously they will need to do something a lot faster than that when/if it does become something that officers will carry with them.

For right now the police in Minnesota are looking at using a saliva test that is also used in Europe and other areas where marijuana is legal. But if the OcuPro works out (after a lot more testing) to be something for accurate, then Minnesota may look at investing in that device.

LOOK: 20 of the biggest insects in the world Stacker compiled a list of 20 of the biggest insects in the world using a variety of news, scientific, and other sources. Gallery Credit: Andrea Vale