ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A former gym in south St. Cloud could be converted into a new daycare facility.

The Zoning Board of Appeals will consider a Conditional Use Permit during its meeting on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. for the property at 3123 Roosevelt Road.

The property is most well known as the former Sta-Fit.

The 15,100 square foot single-story commercial building was built in 1989, and has been occupied by a variety of commercial uses, including a hardware store and a health club.

The proposed daycare facility by Vista Daycare will occupy about 8,200 square feet of the building's floor space. The remaining 6,900 square feet would remain available for other permitted uses like retail shops, personal services, and restaurants.

The plan calls for a new daycare entrance on the south side wall of the building.

The daycare would operate from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on the weekdays for up to 200 children.

The state of Minnesota requires childcare centers provide an outdoor fenced activity area of no less than 50 square feet per child.