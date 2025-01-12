New Daycare Ready To Take Flight In Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A new daycare facility is set to open in Little Falls. The Little Flyers Child Care Center will open in March and is taking reservations now. The child care center can take children from 6 weeks old up to age 5 and it will be run by the Little Falls School District.

Community Services Director Kayla Gruber is overseeing the daycare and says they are here to help the city:

"We're really here to support the community. We want to make sure that our community knows that we're here to support what they need and bring people to this community. We need people here in Little Falls to continue to come to the district and be part of our school district."

What is unique about the new daycare?

The city and school district have partnered to open the new center with the child care being connected to Lincoln Elementary on the West side of town. [read more] Gruber says being connected to a school is a huge benefit to both parents and staff:

"Being able to move from one program to another and already have a little bit of knowledge of maybe what their needs are, you know, what they like and what they dislike and how families can kind of maneuver through that process as well."

Gruber says the daycare is also going to be used to help expand the pre-school program because the early childhood center is maxed out for space [read more]. She says as they grow the programs will be able to work more closely together.

The center will have an open house closer to March once construction is completed.

