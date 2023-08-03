Brilliant St. Cloud Business Takes A Leap With On-Site Child-care

I don't have kids, but I certainly feel for those folks that do when it comes to child-care. First, you need have complete trust in the person that you're going to leave your child with. Second, you need to be able to afford it.

If there's one thing I hear my friends say all the time, it's how expensive child-care is. So much so that I've heard them say it would cost nearly or as much as one of their salaries. So, in that case it was more affordable for that parent to just quit their job and stay home with the kids.

That's where I think this St. Cloud business is brilliant. St. Cloud Live has reported that Integrated Recycling Technologies - or IRT - have seen the stress on their employees due to child-care.They employ dozens of employees, many of whom have families. So, they came up with an answer. They opened their own in-house day care. Brilliant!

Plus, employees get the day care at a discounted price. Kudos to IRT for this! In this post pandemic time people have been asking for these sorts of services or on-going hybrid situations to make childcare (and life) easier. We know that all these things are possible now, but most companies are just mandating return to the office with no new benefits.

Another bit of good news is that you don't have to work there to use their child-care. They have a certain amount of spaces open to the general public. With the United Way estimating that Central Minnesota is short 5,300 child-care spots, this is a big help for parents in the area.

