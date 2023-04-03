It's the end of an era at Handyman's Hardware. According to a press release from the locally owned hardware store, a longtime employee and familiar face is stepping away from the store this Friday, so it's so long but not goodbye for Paul Wesenberg.

According to the press release:

Sauk Rapids native Paul Wesenberg will be retiring on April 7th, 2023 after 47 years at Handyman's Hardware.

Wesenberg started at Handyman's as a Junior at Sauk Rapids High School in the DECA Program and later attend St. Cloud Technical College.

He started as a store associate and worked his way up to being a pivotal part of the Commercial Hardware Sales Department.

When you walk into the store you will more than likely see Paul at the front counter helping a customer or chatting with a long-time friend. Almost everyone who walks into the store knows or it related to Paul. He knows the store inside and out. Rarely, he can't help fix a problem.

Outside of Handyman's Paul serves on the board for Minden Township and is a member of the Tinsville Lions Club and Sacred Heart Church.

Paul is a family man. He has 3 daughters and 13 grandchildren. Most nights he and his wife have a dozen people around the dinner table.

He is an avid fisher and hunter and most recently he frequents the Sauk Rapids basketball games to watch his grandson. Sauk Rapids star sophomore Hudson Omoke.

Paul will be greatly missed at Handyman's, but he won't be in retirement for long. After a two-week vacation, he will be starting a part-time position at a well-known city park.

We here are Townsquare Media - St. Cloud wish Paul nothing but the best moving forward as he will be missed as another friendly face at Handyman's.

