Have You Noticed The Changes Happening At A St. Cloud Hardware Institution?

Handyman's Hardware in St. Cloud has been undergoing some changes recently. On Friday the store held its Grand Re-Opening, where customers and vendors got together to enjoy some burgers, sunshine, and some free goodies.

One of the biggest changes coming to the store hasn't happened yet. The front entrance to the store will look different when it's done. Ashley with Handyman's told me on Friday that the countertop area will be changing to an 'L' shape rather than the 'U' shape it's currently in.

That change will put the checkout stand and the research desk in a more user-friendly position.

On top of the physical change that is coming, there have been some updates to products being offered, and how others are being displayed. One of the product changes is Milwaukee brand tools are coming in and DeWalt brand tools are being phased out.

Image Credit: Paul Shea Image Credit: Paul Shea loading...

Image Credit: Paul Shea Image Credit: Paul Shea loading...

Towards the back of the store where the door and cabinet hardware are located also got an update. You can see below that the Amelock station has been changed to allow the customer to see the pulls on drawers, and use them, and new styles and finishes were also brought in with the change.

Image Credit: Paul Shea Image Credit: Paul Shea loading...

Image Credit: Paul Shea Image Credit: Paul Shea loading...

The good news for long-time shoppers is that Handyman's isn't changing its knowledgable staff, you'll still be greeted like a friend and asked what you are looking for. Plus the associates will walk you to the product and tell you how to use it or install it if you aren't sure.

Get our free mobile app

Another great piece of news Ashley shared with me on Friday, you won't be seeing a self-checkout stand!

Image Credit: Paul Shea Image Credit: Paul Shea loading...

A big congrats to everyone at Handyman's Hardware on the updates, and for 58 years of serving the community!

Come Visit St. Joseph, Minnesota in Pictures