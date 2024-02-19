UPDATE: Grade Level Banding Coming To Little Falls In 2024/25
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- Little Falls' Lincoln and Lindbergh Elementary schools will have a new structure for the 2024-2025 school year. The Little Falls School Board approved Grade Level Banding (GLB) for the two schools by a 6-0 vote at their last meeting.
The approval means Lincoln will become a pre-school through grade 2 school and Lindbergh will become a grade 3 through 5 school. The school district sent out a letter to all parents informing them of the change last week.
Superintendent Greg Johnson says they will work closely with staff and families to set up a transition plan, and they are committed to ensuring a smooth change for all involved. Lincoln and Lindbergh Elementary will both remain K through 5 schools until the GLB is implemented.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Rocori Dance Team Has Strong Family Ties
- Display Lights Up Holidays In Cold Spring
- Making Connections Name Of The Game For St. John's Prep
- A Novel Idea Develops Into Passion For Retired Teacher
- New Sartell Community Ed Director Brings Diverse Skill Set To Job
- 2024 Opening Still The Goal For New Children's Museum
- Sartell Dance Showcase Packs Them In
Take a Look Around the Shoppes of Little Falls
The Little Falls Dam Looks Totally Different July 2020 Compared to July 2021