Talahi and Lincoln Elementary Schools to Combine

ST. CLOUD -- Two schools, one community. That's the motto for the St. Cloud School Districts' plan to combine Talahi and Lincoln Elementary schools.

At Wednesday night's school board meeting, teachers and administrators from both schools shared their progress and proposal for the future of the schools.

The plan is to have pre-K, kindergarten, first grade, and second grade at Talahi and third, fourth, and fifth grade at Lincoln. The model will also include co-teaching and a daily in-school enrichment program.

Talahi Principal Nicole Hansen and Lincoln Principal BriAnne Hern say the changes will positively impact the two high-needs schools, and allow for the success of all learners enrolled in them.

Special education teachers who gave testimonials at the board meeting say the smaller grade range at each location will allow them to narrow their focus and better meet the individual social and emotional needs of their students.

As part of the process, the proposal was also brought to the parents of students who attend the schools. Overall, the feedback was positive, and any concerns regarding transportation, teacher placement, and start and end times are being addressed.

The next step for the district is to iron out all of the logistical details and set up a timeline for the changes.