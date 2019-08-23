New Coffee Business Strolling Through Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A local couple has blended their passion for coffee and cycling.

Daydream Coffee is the creation of Nathan and Kelsey Pearson, who stroll around town in a peddle cart delivering deliciously crafted nitro cold brew lattes. Nathan says they currently offer two flavors.

So last week when we launched we had a White Chocolate Macadamia Nut nitro cold brew latte and this week we've been running with a Lavender Dreamsicle cold brew latte with some orange and vanilla in there.

He says people seem to be responsive to their business since they launched earlier this month.

Kelsey says while it's still early, they hope the business evolves from a peddle cart to a truck.

The overall dream would be to have the cart be successful enough to upgrade to what would eventually be a coffee truck and then a brick and mortar. It's kind of an investment in hopes to grow and make another investment.

You can catch Daydream Coffee rolling along downtown St. Cloud most afternoons, or at local events such as the Common Roots festival bazaar Saturday.

To see where they will end up next you can follow them on Facebook for a list of times and locations.