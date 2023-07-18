New Bremer Bank Branch is Open in Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The brand new Bremer Bank building in downtown St. Cloud is open for business.

A spokesperson says they opened the space for business Monday.

The bank is designed around its new branch standards including partner tables, rather than teller lines, a plaza, a community room, and a learning lab which is a flex space for customers and employees. The branch can hold around 70 people and has a second-floor exterior balcony.

It was outfitted with the infrastructure to install EV charging stations in the future.

They are still putting up the finishing touches with branding and decor.

Bremer Bank is planning a ribbon-cutting in mid-August. But, it is open now for customers who want to stop in.

The bank at the corner of Division Street and 5th Avenue sits on the same lot as the former St. Cloud City Hall building.

