New 5 Bedroom St. Cloud Pool Home On Market, Under $300K

Summers are hot in Minnesota. Why not make the most of them with your own backyard pool? If you've been on the hunt for a pool home, look no further.

St. Cloud's newest pool home, located at 35 Pandolfo Pl, was just listed for $299,999. And, a big backyard pool isn't the only awesome feature about this home.

First, it's got 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and over 3,600 square feet of finished space. That's a pretty huge home. The main level is pretty open concept. The house was built in the 70s. So, with a few modern updates, this could be your dream home.

The downstairs features a large family room with a fire place and connects to a large recreation room. The bones of the home look great.

Alright, back the the outside! The full-size in-ground pool is completely surrounded by a patio area and privacy fence. It's also got its own changing room with bathroom and shower. It looks like the current owners use the changing room to store extra beach towels and suits.

You'll also be pleased to see a pool house with a place to store all of your pool toys. This is a pool lovers dream home.

Oh, and you can dry off in the sauna. Yes, you read that right. It also has a sauna. Is there really ever a reason to leave this beautiful backyard oasis?

It's on .48 acres of land, so there's plenty of space to spread out. There's still so much yard leftover even with a large pool.

If you're interested in checking out this home in person, it's currently listed with Mary Ellen Richter at Castle Realty, MLS #6027757.