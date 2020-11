ST. CLOUD -- We had nearly 1 1/2 inches of rain here in St. Cloud Monday. The official total at the St. Cloud Regional Airport was 1.44 inches.

It is not a record for the date though, that's 2.02 inches which fell on the date back in 1977.

With yesterday's rain, we're still a little more than a half-inch below normal for precipitation for the year.

Tuesday the rain is changing over to snow.