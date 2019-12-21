NDSU Advances to National Championship Game

FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA -- The North Dakota State University football team won their national semifinal game on Saturday in Fargo.

The final score was 42 - 14 over Montana State.

The #1 ranked Bison improved to 15 wins and no losses on the season. The #5 Montana State finish the season with 11 wins and four losses.

The two time defending national champion Bison will now play for their third title in a row on January 11th in Frisco, Texas in the FCS Championship game.