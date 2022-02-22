Naughty or Nice? How Sinful Is Minnesota Compared To Other States?
VIRTUE OR VICE
When you think of the most sinful places to live in the United States, does Minnesota come to mind? Or does 'Minnesota Nice' actually mean something positive?
Wallethub conducts studies all the time on various topics and the latest that I've run across is the 2022 Most Sinful States study, and we're on the list; but where do we fall compared to the rest of the United States?
SINFUL ACTIVITIES
The study looked at 7 sinful activities that included:
- Angry behavior
- Hatefulness
- Jealousy
- Excesses and Vices
- Greed
- Lust
- Vanity
- Laziness
HOW DID MINNESOTA DO IN THE SIN STUDY?
Minnesota fared pretty well in this study. We were one of the least sinful states, ringing in at number 44. Only New Hampshire, Iowa, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Idaho are less sinful than us.
Idaho was the least sinful state, and not surprisingly, Nevada wins the award for the most sinful state. The other states were as follows:
Most Sinful States
- Nevada
- California
- Texas
- Florida
- Louisianna
- Tennessee
- Pennsylvania
- Georgia
- South Carolina
- Illinois
Least Sinful States
41. Nebraska
42. Utah
43. North Dakota
44. Minnesota
45. New Hampshire
46. Iowa
47. South Dakota
48. Vermont
49. Wyoming
50. Idaho
WHAT WAS MINNESOTA'S GREATEST SIN?
Apparently, gambling can cause Minnesotans a lot of problems. I thought that possibly violent crimes may be one of Minnesota's fails, but surprisingly, Alaska took home the gold on violent crime, coming in at number 1. People in Louisianna like to take other people's stuff, while West Virginia has the highest number of smokers. Alaska may have a problem with violent crimes, but they definitely aren't worried about looking their best. New York has the most beauty salons per square root of the population.