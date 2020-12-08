Naomi ‘Tibby’ Larson, 72, Foley

July 21, 1948 - December 4, 2020

Naomi 'Tibby' Larson, age 72 of Foley, passed away December 4, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Monday, December 7, 2020 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Gilman. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate and burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery. There will be a private visitation for family from 10 to 11:00 AM at the church on Monday.

Naomi Lou Larson was born July 21, 1948 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Merle and Margaret (Miller) Foss. She married Ronald Larson on May 1, 1967 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. She farmed near Gilman with her husband all of her married life. Tibby also worked at the Blue Oak restaurant, the Rainbow Cafe and X-cel Optical. She enjoyed shopping and visiting with friends and family, playing canasta and mowing lawn. She was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you would please consider a gift of kindness to someone you know.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald, Foley and children: Tina (Brian) Peschl, Foley; Jeremy 'Buck' (Barb) Larson, Foley; Tara (Doug) Roehl, Foley; Triscia Larson, Foley; Tiffany (Kevin) DeMarais, Foley as well as 10 grandchildren: Jesse, Keith, Brittney, Amber, Megan, Cassandra, John, James, Jeffrey, Jacob and 3 great grandchildren: Mya, Joshua and Cameron. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters: Herbie (Barb) Foss, Foley; Doug (Kris) Foss, Foley; Dale (Denise) Foss, Litchfield; Elaine Donovan, Georgia; Darlene Ratke, Foley; Midge (Bill) Keske, Sauk Rapids; Merx DeMarais, Foley and Debbie (Jack) Vizenor of Foley. She was preceded in death by her parents and infant daughter, Tesse Larson and brother, Harvey Foss and sister, Merlin Mechtel.