December 13, 1936 - October 17, 2021

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 22, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church, Foley, MN, for NancyLee “Nancy” E. Crossman, age 84 of Princeton, who passed away peacefully on October 17, 2021, at the Alton Memory Care Center in St. Paul. Pastor Beverly Brock will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 AM on Friday prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery, Princeton, following services.

NancyLee Elizabeth was born to Olive Weber on December 13, 1936, in Independence, Iowa and was adopted and raised by parents Leon and Janet Whitehead. After graduating high school, Nancy went on to do some secretarial work, but for most of her life she was a hardworking farm wife and mother. She was married to Eugene Arnold Crossman on September 22, 1962, in Waterloo, Iowa, and together they raised their family in the Princeton area. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Nancy is survived by her son, Allan Crossman; grandson, Benjamin Crossman; siblings, Darlene Anderson and Louise Johnson; and many other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene in 2005; son, Timothy in 2014; and siblings, Sue Ham in 2006 and Frank Weber in 2001.