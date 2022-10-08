Nancy R. (Lechner) Stehr, 75, Backus and formerly of St. Cloud

August 26, 1947 - October 5, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Nancy R. (Lechner) Stehr, 75, of Backus and formerly of St. Cloud will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Nancy passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Sanford Medical Center in Bemidji. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Entombment with military honors will be at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum, St. Cloud.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday and after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Nancy was born on August 26, 1947 in St. Cloud to the late Victor and Winifred (Ethen) Theisen. She graduated from Tech High School and proudly served in the US Army during Vietnam. She married Jim Lechner on May 29, 1976 at Christ Newman Center in St. Cloud. They resided in Isanti for many years and returned to St. Cloud in 1997. Nancy was the secretary of Holy Spirit Catholic Church for many years. Jim passed away in 2006 and Nancy married Paul Stehr in 2015 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church and they lived in Backus.

Nancy will be remembered for her deep faith, love of family and jovial personality. She was a vibrant woman who loved to joke, talk and have fun. She also enjoyed knitting, sewing, doing crafts, gardening, baking and being teased about her “good” cooking.

She is survived by her children, Bryan Lechner (Kimberly Berger), Paul Lechner, Trista “Anni” Lechner (Eric Caldier); three grandchildren, Anastasia, Caitlin and Mathias Lechner; and siblings, Sharon (James) Giebel, Bonnie (Herbie) Shraut, Vickie Berg (Shirley Lee), Bruce (Wendy)Theisen, Debbie (Randy) Orth, Mark (Judy) Theisen, Scott (Mary) Theisen, Todd (Pam) Theisen; companion, Dennis Keep; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by both husbands, Jim in 2006 and Paul in 2020; and sister, Terrie in 1977.

Livestreaming will be available at: www.holyspiritstcloud.net