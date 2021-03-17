Nancy M. Madden, 74, St. Cloud

October 26, 1946 - March 10, 2021

Nancy Mary (Mattila) Madden, 74, of St. Cloud, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 10, 2021. Our family has sustained a loss today that cannot be properly expressed with words. Nancy was wonderful, amazing, beautiful and so very kind. Nancy was loved so much, by her husband Ken Madden, her son Jason Madden, her daughter Melissa (Joshua) Nystedt and grandson Owen Nystedt. Nancy was our world and we are trying to figure out how our lives will be without her….Our lives were amazing because of her. Anyone who knew Nancy knows what a special person she was. We are heartbroken.

Nancy was born on October 26, 1946 at Saint Barnabas Hospital in Minneapolis. She grew up in Fridley and Spring Lake Park. In her teens her family moved to North Minneapolis. After graduating from Minneapolis Patrick Henry High School, she was hired by Prudential Insurance Company where she spent 26 years as a member of the Support and Supervisory Staff. It was while working at Prudential she met her soon to be husband Ken Madden. They were married at Hope Lutheran Church in Minneapolis on August 29, 1969. Their strong marriage lasted for 51 years until her death.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Margaret (Gritzmacher) Mattila. She is survived by her loving family and her brothers; Ron (Bonnie) Mattila, David (Hewitt) Mattila and Erny (Deborah McCollow) Mattila, sister; Judy (Jerry) Berg and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews as well as many dear friends.

Funeral Arrangements will be on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 9 AM - 11 AM on Friday, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery on the corner of 2 ½ Street North and 5th Avenue North in Sartell, Minnesota.