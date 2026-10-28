Litchfield — Nancy J. Koster, 74, of Litchfield, died Sunday, October 18, 2026, at Bethesda Nursing Home in Willmar.

Koster was born February 13, 1952, in Buffalo to Benjamin and Helen (Bergman) Locher. She married Robert Bruce Koster on July 23, 1988, in St. Cloud. She worked as a secretary and receptionist for 35 years, primarily at Fenton Chevrolet and Meeker County.

A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 7, at Litchfield United Methodist Church, with a short service at 2 p.m.

She is survived by her sister, Judy McCoy; nieces and nephews; stepchildren, Becky Koster, Andrea Atkinson and Wendy Koster; and step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bob, stepson, Bob Jr., and nephew, David McCoy. Memorials may be made to St. Philip’s Catholic School in Litchfield, Friends of the Library in St. James, or Gorecki House in St. Cloud.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home.

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