Nancy Ann Burczyk, 68, Sauk Rapids

December 2, 1952 – September 12, 2021

Nancy Ann Burczyk, 68 years old resident of Sauk Rapids passed away at her home on Sunday, September 12th. She was born December 2, 1952 to James and Mary (Melton) Graham. She retired from Great River Regional Library after 10+ years of service to spend more time with her grandchildren. She was a loving woman who cared deeply for her family and friends and will be missed dearly.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to the Paralyzed Veterans of America (https://www.pva.org/) or Great River Regional Library (https://griver.org/support-the-library).