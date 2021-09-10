Nadine M. Olson (Borgert), 66, Saint Joseph

May 8, 1955 - September 7, 2021

A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 20 at The Waters Church in Sartell for Nadine M. Olson age 66 of Saint Joseph. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM prior to the service on Monday at the church.

Flowers & Arrangements can be sent directly to the Waters Church: 1227 Pine Cone Rd N, MN 56377

Nadine passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday morning, September 7th after battling cancer for two and a half years. Nadine was born May 8th, 1955 in St. Cloud to Ken & Luanne Borgert. She spent a lot of her childhood growing up at a family home on Big Watab Lake and went on to attend High School at St. Francis in Little Falls, later attending the College of Saint Benedict in St. Joseph. She Married Craig Olson in June of 1978. They settled down in Collegeville and welcomed their only child, Carrie, in 1995. Nadine spent most of her career as part owner of the family business, Borgert Products, and later retired to volunteer her extra time in the church.

Nadine will be remembered as someone who was willing to drop anything to help someone in need. Her optimistic personality and colorful spirit will be deeply missed. Her love for her daughter was unconditional, however, her love for her grandchild was fierce. Her hugs will be missed but her spirit lives on.

Survivors include her husband Craig Olson; daughter Carrie (Justin) Weller; grandson Auden Weller; brother Kevin (Sue) Borgert; sisters Deb (Herman) Borgert, Jeanine (Bill) Borgert, Susan (Mark) Borgert, Lisa Borgert; brother- in-law John (Susie) Olson; nieces Melanie (Nate) Ashfeld, Angie (Allison) Borgert, Kali Borgert; and many great nieces and nephews that she loved dearly. Nadine was preceded in death by her parents Ken & Luanne Borgert; sister Carrie Borgert; nephew John Olson lll.