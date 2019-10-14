Nadia F. Filsmyer, 37, Sartell

June 21, 1982 - October 10, 2019

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Daniel Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud for Nadia F. Filsmyer, age 37 of Sartell who passed away from injuries sustained in a pedestrian-motor vehicle accident on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Reverend Brad Brede will officiate. Private interment will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday and after 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Nadia was born on June 21, 1982 in Willmar, Minnesota the daughter of Juan and Peggy (Sulier) Mejia. She graduated with honors from Willmar Senior High School in 2001. Nadia earned her Associate of Arts degree from Ridgewater College, she graduated from Alexandria Technical College with a degree in Law Enforcement and she graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Criminal Justice from St. Cloud State University. Her love and drive for education as well as human services motivated her to achieve her Masters Degree in Social Work from St. Cloud State University, graduating with honors in 2014. Nadia took many career paths including business management, medical records, massage therapy, bartending and law enforcement until finding her true calling of being a social worker. She was employed by Greater Minnesota Family Services at St. Cloud Apollo High School as a School Mental Health Counselor since 2016. Nadia was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, daughter, friend and aunt. She had the most beautiful boy Ashton on January 1, 2005. He was her most amazing accomplishment. Nadia found the love of her life and completed her happily ever after, marrying Christa Filsmyer on June 9, 2019. Nadia also had a deep love for her nieces and nephews and her dog Mia. She loved many things, cooking was her passion, she took pride in all of her amazing dishes by sending many snapchats to her friends and family. Nadia loved all of her students as her own. She was very sporadic and energetic. Everyone around her felt the love and energy of her beautiful soul and contagious smile. Nadia enjoyed garage sales and dumpster diving; she was always proud of her finds, especially if they were free. She loved all sports and fulfilled her dream of going to the USA vs France Women’s soccer match this past August.

Survivors include her wife, Christa; son, Ashton; parents, Juan and Peggy Mejia of Benson; siblings, Sergio (Mindy) Sulier of Sartell, Carlota (Arturo) Rodriguez of Willmar, Maria (Lee Ruiz) Sanchez of Willmar, Jose (Krystal) Espinoza of Benson, Carlos (Priscilla) Espinoza of Morton, Kayla Balsey of Morton and Korwin Balsey of Morton.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.