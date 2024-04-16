Myron P. Handeland, 92, Sartell

March 17, 1932 - April 8, 2024

Memorial Services will be at a later date for Myron Handeland, age 92, who passed away Monday, April 8, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be at Langola Cemetery in Rice.

Myron was born March 17, 1932 in St. Cloud to Bert and Julia (Hollenkamp) Handeland. He married Shirley Anderson on June 16, 1951 in Rush City. He lived in Brooklyn Park until 1970, and Champlin until moving to the St. Cloud area in 1992. Myron was the owner/operator of Gourmet Pizza in Royalton and also worked as a truck driver for a moving company. He loved driving truck and enjoyed operating his own pizza business. Myron was caring, loving, generous, and always had a smile.

Survivors include his son and daughters, Merlin Handeland of Hillman, Sherry Bulyca of Martinez, GA, Kathy (Daryl) Krutzig of Maple Grove, Sue (Kevin) Mielke of Rice, and Brenda (Randy) Ayres of Motley; siblings, Darlene Urbanski of Texas, Roger Handeland of Becker, Martin Handeland of St. Joseph, and Gene Handeland of Texas; 14 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; and 3 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley in 2012; son, Michael in 2003; granddaughter, Michelle; grandson, Luke; and siblings, LeRoy, Bernard, Toby, LaRose, Franklin “Franny”, Vivian, Bernice, and Genevieve “Jenny.”