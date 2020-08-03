Myron C. “Mike” Wenner, 88, St. Cloud

March 13, 1932 - August 1, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Myron C. “Mike” Wenner, age 88 of St. Cloud who passed away at his home on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Reverend Patrick Hoeft and Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will concelebrate. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls with full military honors.

Visitation will be held after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Masks are required.

Mike was born on March 13, 1932 in Roseau, Minnesota to Lambert and Louise (Mork) Wenner. He served Honorably in the United States Air Force receiving the Air Force Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service. He married Lorraine K. Ludwig on June 13, 1959 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. Mike worked for State Farm Insurance for many years before owning and operating Wenner Home Repairs and Maintenance. He was a member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, the Clearwater American Legion Post #323 and the St. Cloud Eastside V.F.W. #4847.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lorraine; children, Michael (Cindy) of Excelsior, Bruce (Carol) of Alexandria and Gordon of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Paul and John Wenner; brothers, Adrian of Santa Barbara, CA, Ward (Phyllis) of West Cobina, CA, Allan (Glenda) of McMinnville, OR; sister-in-law, Lois Wenner of St. Cloud; and many nieces and nephews.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Winton, Harry and Lambert Wenner.