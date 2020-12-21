Myrna L. Pfau, 86, Sauk Rapids

January 26, 1934 - December 16, 2020

Private Graveside Services will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Sartell for Myrna L. Pfau, age 86, who passed away Wednesday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Myrna was born January 26, 1934 in St. Cloud to Robert & Elvera (Sartell) Pitschka. She was born into the family of Joseph B. Sartell, founder of Sartell, MN and the Sartell Paper Mill. Myrna would say, “as long as the smoke was coming out of the chimney of the papermill we knew we would have food on the table”. She graduated from Sauk Rapids High School in 1951 and was involved in the Marching Band, Glee Club, Pep Band, Debate, Class Play, editor of the school newspaper for three years, and Homecoming Queen. She married Robert Pfau on August 25, 1954 in Watertown, SD and they later divorced. Myrna worked as the Cafeteria Manager and Housekeeper at the St. Cloud Hospital, at Tempo Department Store, and at St. Cloud State University. She was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Myrna was a Girl Scout leader and won awards for being an Air Force wife. She loved her faithful companion, Duncan the tuxedo cat. She enjoyed reading, baking, cooking, watching the Vikings and Twins, sitting in the sun, going to the casino, and camping with family. Myrna was caring, strong-minded, hard-working, and was very proud of her family. She loved celebrating Christmas.

Survivors include her children, Richard (Sharon) of St. Cloud, Joan (Robert) Jaros of Hazelhurst, WI, Paul (Rebecca) of Hanover, MD, Michael of St. Cloud, Daniel (Vicki) of St. Cloud, David of St. Cloud, Robert of St. Cloud, John (Jill) of Plymouth, Carolyn (Mike) Achman of Becker, and Jennifer (Shawn) Zinken of St. Cloud; sisters, Janice (David) Strasser of Avon Park, FL and Roberta (Larry) Dodson of Snellville, GA; 18 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and her faithful companion Duncan the tuxedo cat. She was preceded in death by her parents; and step-mother, Helen (Novitski) Pitschka.

The family wished to thank the staff at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home and CentraCare Hospice.