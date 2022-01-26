Myra Hagen, 94, St. Cloud

May 2, 1927 - January 25, 2022

attachment-Myra Hagen loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Myra Hagen, age 94 of St. Cloud. She passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Woodcrest of Country Manor in St. Joseph, MN. Reverend LeRoy Scheierl will officiate. Entombment will take place in Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Family and friends may call after 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday at the Church.

She was born on May 2, 1927 in St. Cloud, MN the daughter of Leon and Alma (Weber) Kolb. She attended school in St. Cloud and graduated from Technical High School in 1945. After school she worked at NSP for a few years. On June 23, 1948, she was united in marriage to Ser Hagen at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. They made their home in St. Cloud where they raised their 11 children. She was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church.

Myra enjoyed being outside where she liked gardening, and caring for the yard. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and also quiet time when it was available.

She is survived by; sons, Jeff of Walker, Dan of St. Cloud, Brian of Verndale, Scott of Palmdale, CA, Chris of San Clemente, CA; daughters, Debbie Johnson of Las Vegas, NV, Penny Wasiloski of Wabasso, Carrie Gasperlin of Cushing, Sherry Hagen of Annandale, Amy Simpkins of Prosper, TX; 32 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one sister Katie Mimbach of Sauk Rapids; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by; her parents and husband Ser; a son, Tim; and one sister, Elaine.