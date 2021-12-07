Do you love country Christmas albums? Are you the one that doesn't buy albums any other time of year, but when you talk Christmas album collections, you are THE person to add to your collection religiously every year? I may have a few that you could add to your collection that will be as timeless as some of your current Christmas favorites.

Kelly Clarkson certainly doesn't disappoint when she sings, and she's got that powerful voice that literally calls the angels out of heaven to get you in the spirit of the holiday. Kelly's album "When Christmas Comes Around" is a 15 track album featuring classic Christmas songs as well as fun-loving holiday favorites. This album was released in October of this year (2021).

Get our free mobile app

Michael Loccisano / Staff Getty Images

Carrie Underwood originally released her first Christmas album entitled, "The Gift," in 2020, but now she's released it as a special edition that includes three more songs to this years special edition.

Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Mr. Christmas? Yes...he is. There is nothing that has been more of a hit with me than listening to Brett Eldredge sing Christmas tunes. It's like he was born for it. If you don't have ANY Christmas albums and are looking to start your collection, this is going to be a timeless classic. "Mr. Christmas," is magical. It's not just his singing ability, and the songs he has chosen, it's everything, including the orchestral creations behind him that make this an absolute Christmas album that will stand the test of time.

Some other fun Christmas releases this year include:

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.

LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard.