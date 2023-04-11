Sauk Centre Man Arrested for Alleged Murder-For-Hire Scheme

LONG PRAIRIE (WJON News) -- A Sauk Centre man has been arrested for allegedly trying to hire someone to commit a murder.

The Todd County Sheriff's Office says they arrested 38-year-old Robert Thomas Tuesday for engaging in a murder-for-hire scheme. In late March the sheriff's office was made aware of a person trying to hire someone to murder a resident of Todd County.

The target of the scheme is a close acquaintance of Thomas.

Several agencies including the Todd County Sheriff's Office, the West Central Minnesota Drug and Violent Offenders Task Force, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension launched an investigation.

The sheriff says an undercover BCA agent arranged to meet with Thomas and during the meeting, Thomas came to an agreement with the agent to commit murder, including making an initial payment. Thomas agreed to pay more money once the murder was committed.

Todd County Jail Todd County Jail loading...

A formal complaint is pending with the Todd County Attorney's Office.

