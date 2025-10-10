RICHMOND (WJON News) -- A pickup driver was hurt in an early morning rollover. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 5:00 a.m. Friday on Highway 23 in Munson Township near Richmond.

Thirty-one-year-old Brandon Ostendorf of Belgrade was traveling north on the highway when the vehicle left the road and rolled. Ostendorf was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the pickup, 46-year-old Martin Zuniga of Belgrade, was not hurt.