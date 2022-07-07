MSP Getting Over $21M in Federal Funding for Infrastructure

MINNEAPOLIS -- The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded $21.3 million in Infrastructure Law funding to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

This project will make several improvements to the terminal. They include adding five new boarding bridges and one relocated bridge and replacing electrical substations that serve critical areas of the baggage system along with the north security checkpoint and airport police area.

Funding will also pay for modified walkways, ramps, and slopes to better use space and meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.

Today’s funding is from the Airport Terminal Program, one of three aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law provides $1 billion annually for five years for Airport Terminal grants.

Also, the same federal fund has awarded $712,500 to Glencoe Municipal Airport. The airport will use the money to construct a new general aviation terminal.