MPCA Issues Air Quality Alert for North, Central and Southeast MN

ST. CLOUD -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert northern, central and southeast Minnesota through 6:00 a.m. Thursday.

The MPCA says heavy smoke from wildfires located north of the Canadian boarder are moving into Minnesota.

The air quality is expected to reach the orange or unhealthy for sensitive groups category Tuesday through tomorrow (Wednesday) night.

The affected areas include Hibbing, International Falls, Bemidji, Roseau, East Grand Forks, Moorhead, Brainerd, St. Cloud, the Twin Cities, Rochester, Mankato and the tribal areas of Leech Lake, Red Lake, Fond du Lac, Mille Lacs, Upper Sioux and Prairie Island.

People with asthma, COPD, or other breathing conditions are asked to be cautious and have a rescue inhaler with them when outdoors.

Unhealthy air quality can cause shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, a sore throat, wheezing, coughing, and unusual fatigue.