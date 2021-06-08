MPCA Issues Air Quality Alert for East-Central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for St. Cloud and the Twin Cities through 9:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The air quality is expected to reach the orange or unhealthy for sensitive groups category and peak late this afternoon. The air quality will improve tonight.

The MPCA says with high temperatures and light winds, nitrogen dioxide, and other volatile organic compounds can collect and hang in the air.

People with asthma, COPD, or other breathing conditions are asked to be cautious and have a rescue inhaler with them when outdoors.

Unhealthy air quality can cause shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, a sore throat, wheezing, coughing, and unusual fatigue.