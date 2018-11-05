Mound Couple Taken to the Hospital After Wright County Crash

BUFFALO -- An elderly couple from Mound were hurt in a crash south of Buffalo Sunday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 71-year-old Judy Krahl was heading north on Highway 25 in Rockford Township around 1:30 p.m. when she went to make a left turn onto John Ause Memorial Drive and was struck by a southbound pickup.

Krahl was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Her passenger, 77-year-old Jack Krahl was taken to the North Memorial Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup was not hurt.