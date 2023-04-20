Two Men Hurt in Motorcycle Crash Near Melrose

Two Men Hurt in Motorcycle Crash Near Melrose

Stearns County Sheriff's Office

MELROSE (WJON News) -- Two men were hurt when the motorcycle they were riding crashed.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened just after 11:00 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 13 in Melrose Township, about two miles north of the city of Melrose.

Twenty-one-year-old Jose Camacho Junior of Minneapolis was driving the bike. Twenty-four-year-old Christofer De Jesus of Paynesville was a passenger.

The motorcycle went off the road prior to 400th Street hitting an approach and launching the motorcycle airborne for about 25 yards.

The men were taken to the Melrose Hospital and the Sauk Center Hospital. Camacho Junior was then airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital.

Get our free mobile app

Both men were wearing helmets.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: States with the most people earning $1 million or more

Stacker examined Internal Revenue Service tax return data to see which states had the highest share of people who earned $1 million or more in 2019.
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON