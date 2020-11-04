Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt in Crash with Deer

FOLEY – A Sauk Rapids man was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash with a deer in rural Benton County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened Wednesday just after 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 95 and 165th Avenue Northeast in Glendorado Township. The motorcycle was traveling west on Highway 95 when it hit a deer and crashed.

The motorcyclist, 23-year-old Donovan Johnson of Sauk Rapids, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening.