Motorcyclist Killed in Wright County Crash

WATERTOWN -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Wright County over the weekend.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of County Road 17 and 110th Street Southeast, north of Watertown.

Authorities say 52-year-old Keith Kokesch, of Watertown, was turning north when he pulled out infront of the motorcycle heading south.

Deputies arrived to find the motorcyclist, 51-year-old William Scott II of St. Bonifacius, on the ground.

Scott was treated at the scene before he was taken to Ridgeview Hospital in Waconia, where he later died.

Kokesch was not hurt and the crash remains under investigation.