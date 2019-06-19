Motorcyclist Hurt in Sherburne County Crash

ZIMMERMAN -- A Milaca man is hurt after his motorcycle collided with a car Tuesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 169 in Zimmerman around 12:50 p.m.

The patrol says 54-year-old Joshua Shir was heading north on Highway 169 when a car driven by 50-year-old Joseph Reis of Bismarck, North Dakota pulled out in front of him. Shir tried to swerve out of the way but was unable to avoid the collision and hit the left rear side of the car.

Shir was taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Reis and his 15-year-old passenger were not hurt.