Motorcyclist Hurt in Maple Lake Crash

MAPLE LAKE -- An Albertville motorcyclist was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Maple Lake.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened Sunday just before 1:00 p.m. on Highway 55.

Both the motorcycle, driven by 49-year-old Todd Zachman, and a car driven by 26-year-old Jessica Holloway of Little Canada were eastbound on Highway 55 when the crash occurred. The patrol says Holloway slowed to make a left turn, causing Zachman's motorcycle to collide with the back end of the car.

Zachman was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Holloway was not hurt.