Motorcyclist Hurt in Crash with Jeep

RICHMOND -- A motorcyclist was hurt in a crash with a Jeep in rural Stearns County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened Monday around 10:15 a.m. on County Road 22 in Munson Township, outside of Richmond.

Sixty-year-old Ronald Hennen of Richmond was southbound on his motorcycle when a northbound Jeep, driven by 75-year old Roger Theiler of Richmond, made a left turn onto Edgerton Road in front of him. Hennen's motorcycle then collided with the side of the Jeep.

Hennen was taken to St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.